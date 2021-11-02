Beautiful weather continues today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dry and pleasant weather continues today as a cold front remains stalled to our north. We’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine from start to finish, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s.

Clouds will fill in rather quickly for Wednesday, resulting in somewhat lower high temperatures. Look for mostly cloudy skies, but mainly dry conditions during the daylight hours tomorrow, with highs in the low 70s. Isolated showers will be possible by late in the day as the front moves into the area from the north.

WPC precipitation forecast through Friday, Nov. 5. (WAFB)

Guidance has trended somewhat drier with this next front, with mostly some light showers expected to impact the area. I’ve got rain chances posted around 60% for Thursday, with best chances during the morning hours. It will turn considerably cooler as the front sinks into the northern Gulf of Mexico, with highs only reaching the low 60s.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, Nov. 2. (WAFB)

Dry and pleasant weather settles in for the weekend in the wake of that front. Morning starts in the mid to upper 40s will give way to highs in the upper 60s on Friday and low 70s for Saturday and Sunday. Weather should be just about perfect for any outdoor plans, including Live After 5, Southern football, or the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair.

Weather for Live After Five for Friday, Nov. 5. (WAFB)

Saturday, Nov. 6 forecast for Southern's game against FAMU. (WAFB)

Weather for the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair. (WAFB)

Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time officially comes to an end at 2 a.m. Sunday morning. ‘Fall back’ and set your clocks back an hour before going to bed on Saturday night. It is also a great time to replace batteries in smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, and weather radios.

