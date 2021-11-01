Unattended candles cause of apartment fire; resident puts out fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called out to an apartment fire on Monday, November 1.

The call came into the station around 3:25 p.m about an apartment fire at Canterbury Square.

When firefighters arrived at the scene they found light smoke in the apartment but the fire had been put out by bystanders.

According to officials bystanders were walking past the apartment and noticed smoke coming from the apartment. One of the bystanders ran and grabbed a fire extinguisher. The bystander kicked in the door and put the fire out.

Firefighters searched the apartment and found no one home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire was a candle that was left burning near the window blinds.

