Streak of nice weather continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our run of nice weather days will continue through the first half of the work/school week. Temperatures will be very comfortable albeit a touch cool during the early morning hours. We stay dry through most of Wednesday before showers and t-storms return overnight into Thursday as our next cold front approaches.

Mid-range weather models are beginning to come into better agreement related to our next cold front passage. Models are trending towards a better chance for rain during the morning hours Thursday. That could pose some problems for the morning commute. Severe weather doesn’t look to be an issue this time. Rain amounts appear manageable with most receiving less than 0.25″.

What the First Alert Weather Team is tracking next. (WAFB)

The weather will trend drier and cooler as we end the week. Expect chilly morning starts to end the week right on through the upcoming weekend. Highs will stay in the 60°s Thursday through next Monday. A subtle warming trend occurs by the middle of next week.

10 Day Forecast (WAFB)

Subtropical Storm Wanda continues to drift in the Northeast Atlantic. Wanda is the last named storm on the 2021 rotating list. If we get another named storm this hurricane season it will be Adria. An extra list of names will be used every year instead of the Greek alphabet.

List Of Extra Tropical Names (WAFB)

