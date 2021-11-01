Ask the Expert
Saints’ QB Jameis Winston to miss remainder of season with ACL injury, Payton says

By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is out for the year with a severe knee injury, Coach Sean Payton said Monday (Nov. 1).

In his weekly conference call with reporters, Payton confirmed the grim news first reported earlier in the day by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. Winston suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament and sustained additional damage to the medial collateral ligament in the joint when his leg was twisted awkwardly on a tackle in the second quarter of the Saints-Bucs matchup on Halloween.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is tended to after being injured from a horse collar tackle in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Butch Dill | AP)
