Police: Man wanted for allegedly robbing cellular store on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a store on Halloween.

Investigators say the suspect pictured below entered the Boost Mobile store on Florida Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 posing as a customer.

The suspect then told a store employee that he was armed and demanded money from the register, authorities say.

Police say the employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect left the business.

No injuries were reported during the alleged robbery.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (344-7867). You can also download the P3 Tips App or visit the Crime Stoppers website by clicking here .

