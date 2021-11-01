Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police: Man wanted for allegedly robbing cellular store on Florida Boulevard

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public's help in...
Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public's help in identifying the pictured suspect.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of robbing a store on Halloween.

Investigators say the suspect pictured below entered the Boost Mobile store on Florida Boulevard around 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31 posing as a customer.

RELATED: Deputies release surveillance video of attempted ATM theft on Perkins Road

The suspect then told a store employee that he was armed and demanded money from the register, authorities say.

Police say the employee gave the suspect an undisclosed amount of cash before the suspect left the business.

No injuries were reported during the alleged robbery.

Anyone with any information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (344-7867). You can also download the P3 Tips App or visit the Crime Stoppers website by clicking here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

Residents walking by helped put out the fire.
Unattended candles cause of apartment fire; resident puts out fire
Ascension Catholic Bulldogs
SOURCES: Multiple Ascension Catholic football players expelled after alleged hazing incident
Shot for 100 extended through November
Shot at 100 extended through November
five things to buy in November
Your Money: Best Five November buys