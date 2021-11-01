Nice weather continues into the first days of November

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will remain in control of our weather for the next couple of days, resulting in a continuation of our dry and pleasant weather. Mornings will start in the 50s and will give way to afternoon highs in the upper 70s under mainly sunny skies. The only weather concern over the next couple of days will be the potential for some patchy morning fog.

10 day forecast as of Monday, Nov. 1. (WAFB)

By midweek, a cold front sinking slowly southward will deliver our next chance of rainfall. Spotty showers are possible by late Wednesday, but best chances are expected early Thursday as a wave of low pressure moves eastward along the front. Thursday will also trend considerably cooler as highs only reach the low to mid 60s.

WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, Nov. 6. (WAFB)

Much cooler weather will stay with us for the end of the week and into the weekend. Morning lows will range from the low to mid 40s from Friday into early next week, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. The extended outlook points toward a mainly dry stretch of weather beyond Thursday.

Even as we head into November, we do have a couple of features that we’re tracking in the tropics. Subtropical Storm Wanda formed over the north-central Atlantic over the weekend. Maximum winds are 50 mph as of the 4 a.m. CDT Monday advisory and Wanda is expected to meander over the open Atlantic for several days before eventually losing its tropical characteristics later in the week.

NHC outlook as of 1 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1. (WAFB)

Closer to the Cabo Verde Islands, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure. Development chances are only listed at 20% over the next five days and it looks as though the window of opportunity for potential development may quickly be closing with this system.

