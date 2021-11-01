Ask the Expert
Lunch with Coach O: LSU at No. 3 Alabama

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton...
LSU head coach Ed Orgeron watches during an NCAA college football game against Florida in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021.(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron will be holding his weekly news conference at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 1 and it will be the first in person press conference since the pandemic.

LSU will travel to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to take on the No. 3 ranked Crimson Tide. The Tigers are currently 28.5 point underdogs and will face a tough hill to climb.

The Tigers are coming off their yearly bye week before taking on the Crimson Tide, before the bye week LSU suffered a 31-17 loss to Ole Miss a game in which LSU gave up over 204 yards rushing and 470 yards of total offense. Since 2016, LSU is 1-4 against Alabama with their lone win coming during the 2019 National Championship run.

