Deputies investigating attempted ATM theft at drug store on Perkins Road

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are investigating the attempted theft of an ATM that happened in the early morning hours of Monday, Nov. 1.

Authorities say they responded to a report of a burglary in progress around 12:52 a.m. at the Walgreens located at 12881 block of Perkins Road.

Deputies arrived to find the front glass doors of the store shattered and the ATM machine in the parking lot, with no signs of any suspects.

Deputies say they are investigating an attempted ATM theft that happened in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 1, in the parking lot of a drug store on Perkins Road.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
Deputies say they are investigating an attempted ATM theft that happened in the early hours of Monday, Nov. 1, in the parking lot of a drug store on Perkins Road.(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

Surveillance video shows three suspects in a dark-colored pickup truck pulling into the parking lot at 12:46 a.m., investigators say.

Officials say the first suspect smashed the glass door with a blunt object and the second suspect climbed into the store and then tied a rope to the ATM machine.  

The third suspect pulled the ATM out of the store.

Video then shows the suspects unsuccessfully attempting to put the ATM in the back of the truck, officials say.

The suspects were then seen leaving the parking lot towards Perkins Road at approximately 12:50 a.m.

Officials say no money was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at (225) 389-5000.

