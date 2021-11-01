Baton Rouge business owner and her BFF make tremendous Christmas toy donation to St. George Fire and St. Vincent de Paul

The following information comes from the St. George Fire Department:

A treasure trove of toys was donated to the St. George Fire Department’s annual Christmas toy collection effort for the benefit of the local Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

The toys, which were quietly purchased over the course of the year, almost filled a box truck. They are bound to become part of St. Vincent de Paul’s annual Christmas toy giveaway.

The Executive Director of the local Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Michael Acaldo, was on hand for the event and expressed his gratitude to St. George Fire and especially to the inspirational ladies who conducted the effort: Laurann Neucere (owner of Louisiana Gold and Coins) and her best friend Kristen Miley along with Nina Wages and Rachel Sharpe. He praised the ladies for the depth of their caring for the community, their generosity, and their desire to bring joy and hope to underprivileged children. Mr. Acaldo also pointed out how appreciated these toys will be because of supply chain and economic issues pointing to potential shortages of toys this Christmas season.

Ms. Neucere and Ms. Miley have been friends since 6th grade. Each commented that they had been blessed not to have experienced poverty as children and had always been taught to “give back.”

Toy Donation Made to St. George Fire and St. Vincent de Paul (St. George Fire)

Following Ms. Miley’s successful double lung transplant in 2019 and her yearlong convalesce, they came up with a way to give back to the community through a toy drive.

Also on hand was St. George Fire PIO, Eldon Ledoux, who expressed how overwhelming seeing all the toys gathered in one place was, and that the St. George Fire Department’s annual Santa Claus Parades toy and food collection effort has never had such a jump-start. He also praised the dedication shown by the group of ladies and expressed pride in the fact that the project was carried out by members of the St. George Family. Ms. Neucere’s husband, Michael, is the St. Fire Department’s Technology Officer.

The St. George Fire Department Santa Claus Parades will roll the first two weekends of December. Non-perishable foods and new unwrapped toys will be collected for the benefit of St. Vincent de Paul when Santa visits neighborhoods atop a St. George Fire engine.

