Academy and Southern give shopping spree to youth football team

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to football, playing the game is only half the fun. Being able to show your style and wear some fresh gear is the other half.

That’s why Academy and Southern University partnered to give the South Baton Rouge Youth Jaguar Football Team a $2,500 shopping spree.

“So, we chose South Baton Rouge Jaguars because they stand on the same principles as Southern University,” said Ajennae Dillon with Southern’s Student-Athlete Services. “Education, pride, they mimic everything we do from the uniforms to the helmets. And they actually sell the gameday programs for us on game day, so as I saw them working hard in the stands, I was like, ‘We have to give back to them.’”

“Ah, man, it’s a blessing, to God be the glory,” said Terry Boyd, the team’s coach. “They were excited, we were excited, parents were excited. Again, you know, we big Southern supporters, so it’s just great that Southern is giving back to the youth, so we’re really happy about it.”

The players had the chance to grab anything they wanted off the shelves and they certainly did not hesitate.

“All the kids got mouthpieces, they bought gloves, we got some tackling dummies, some practice jerseys, and things like that,” explained Boyd.

Obviously, an orderly fashion would have been ideal for this, but let’s be honest, with that much excitement coming from these kids, there was essentially no holding them back.

“At first, coach had them in line. He was trying to keep them in line but then the excitement took over and he was just like, ‘Pick whatever you want.’ And they just ran crazy, so we were just all over the place. But I loved it, we loved it, and Academy, of course, loved it as well,” continued Dillon.

For Keria Snowden, watching her son’s face light up with joy meant the whole world to her.

“This was actually a great experience for all of them, not just him,” she said. “It was great to see them pick out things that they didn’t have and the organization is a great organization itself, so thank you, Academy and Southern, for giving us this opportunity.”

You can bet for their next game this coming Saturday; the undefeated Jags will look a little fresher when they step onto the field.

