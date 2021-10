BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern rebounded from its homecoming loss with a 38-35 win over Alcorn on a field goal with no time left on the clock.

Kicker Jackson Luke nailed a 47-yard field goal to give the Jags the victory.

More to come.

