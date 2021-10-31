SOURCES: 5 Ascension Catholic football players expelled after alleged hazing incident

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Five football players at Ascension Catholic High School were missing from the field for Friday night’s game because they were expelled due to an alleged hazing incident, according to sources.

Sources added the family of the victim is choosing not to press criminal charges.

School leaders will not share details about the incident. They said they are not at liberty to discuss disciplinary matters involving students.

