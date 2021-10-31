Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Saints recover from Winston injury, beat Super Bowl champ Bucs

The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay Bucs.
The New Orleans Saints host the defending Super Bowl champs, Tampa Bay Bucs.(Mark Lagrange|Mark Lagrange | WVUE)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints-Bucs signified a revenge game for quarterback Jameis Winston.

Tampa Bay unloaded the struggling former first-round pick, and now he was in New Orleans ready to show his former squad his progress.

Unfortunately for Winston, he didn’t make it to halftime.

Winston left the contest in the second quarter with a leg injury. The Saints starting quarterback was eventually carted off to the locker room.

The Saints recovered from the injury, and gutted out a win over the Bucs, 36-27.

The winner, a pick-six by P.J. Williams. The Bucs were driving, down 29-27, but Willams stepped in front of a Tom Brady pass, and the Dome erupted.

In relief, Trevor Siemian came out firing. After leading the Saints to a field goal, right before half the veteran hit Alex Armah for a 1-yard touchdown. It was Siemian’s first TD pass since 2017.

The Bucs raced out to a 7-0 advantage, courtesy of a Tom Brady to Chris Godwin, 12-yard touchdown.

On the very next drive, the Saints responded. Before he left the game, Winston hit Tre’Quan Smith in-stride for a 16-yard score. That connection knotted things up in the Caesars Superdome, 7-7.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

Former Saints quarterback Bobby Hebert examines his ticket after placing the first legal sports...
Legal sports betting opens in New Orleans with Bobby Hebert’s wager on Saints
Bobby Hebert places first legal sports wager in Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans for...
Bobby Hebert places first legal sports wager in Caesars Sportsbook at Harrah's New Orleans for Sunday, Oct. 31
Taysom Hill will miss his second consecutive game as he recovers from a concussion.
Taysom Hill, three other Saints out for Sunday
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) scores a touchdown during an NFL football...
Bengals’ Chase wins Rookie of the Week honors for fourth time with Week 7 performance