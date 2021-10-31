Rapper and Bogalusa native JayDaYoungan arrested following traffic stop

WASHINGTON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Rapper JayDaYoungan, who has a distribution deal with Atlantic Records and 2.2 million Instagram followers, was arrested in Washington Parish this evening following a traffic stop under suspicion of multiple charges that include child desertion and drug possession.

According to a jail roster, the rapper, known as Javorius Scott, 23, of Bogalusa, was booked into the Washington Parish Jail just before 3 p.m. today where he is currently being held for switched license plates, driving without proof of insurance, a second violation of child restraint, illegal use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under 17-years-old, possession of a controlled dangerous substance with weapons present, possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule II narcotic, obstruction of justice and contempt of court.

Scott was recently arrested a month ago for accessory to second-degree murder and obstruction of justice for his alleged role in the Roseland Trailride Murder in Tangipahoa Parish

JayDaYoungan in custody after getting caught at a traffic stop earlier today in Louisiana. He’s facing multiple drug and weapons charges. There is no indication of a bond set, but we will keep you updated on this developing story pic.twitter.com/jJzdpBaqFg — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) October 31, 2021

JayDaYoungan is known for the singles “23 Island”, “Elimination”, and “Opps”; which have totaled 170 million streams on Spotify.

