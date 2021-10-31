Ask the Expert
No. 8 Southeastern holds on for 23-20 win over McNeese

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - No. 8 Southeastern was able to fend off a late surge by McNeese to hold on for a 23-20 win in Strawberry Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The Lions (7-1, 5-0 Southland) scored 20 straight points in the second half against the Cowboys (3-5, 2-3 Southland).

Cole Kelley was 18-of-30 for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He threw one interception but also had a rushing touchdown. Austin Mitchell had three catches for 107 yards and a touchdown. Ed Magee hauled in six receptions for 69 yards.

Jahmon McClendon had nine carries for 48 yards. Kelley added 49 yards on the ground. Mitchell finished with 26 yards on three carries.

CLICK HERE for more.

