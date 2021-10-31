Ask the Expert
LSU set to take on No. 3 Alabama under the lights

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The SEC has announced a 6 p.m. kickoff when LSU (4-4, 2-3 SEC) plays at No. 3 Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC) in Tuscaloosa, Ala. on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The game can be watched on ESPN. Both teams are coming off a bye week.

This will be matchup No. 86 for the SEC West rivals, with the Crimson Tide leading the series 54-26-5.

Alabama embarrassed LSU, 55-17 in Tiger Stadium in last year’s contest. It was the most points Alabama has ever scored against LSU. The Bayou Bengals surrendered a total of 650 yards in that one.

