LSU coasts past Langston, 112-48, in exhibition game

By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With LSU football taking the weekend off, new Lady Tiger hoops coach Kim Mulkey held an exhibition showcase on Saturday, Oct. 30, to debut her new team.

LSU coasted to a 112-48 win over Langston.

Mulkey walked onto the floor before a crowd that was just as large as many regular season SEC games in previous years.

The opposing coach for Langston was Elaine Powell, the former LSU standout from the late 90s.

LSU guard Khayla Pointer had a game-high 22 points, while Baylor transfer Hannah Gusters had nine points and five rebounds in 16 minutes of action.

Langston turned the ball over 48 times.

