Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Halloween chills early, then warming

By Jared Silverman
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was a beauty of a day to kick off the Halloween weekend with mainly clear skies and light winds. Today we’re starting out cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a few areas of light fog.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31(WAFB)

Halloween Sunday looks to be another great weather day with abundant sunshine, this time with warmer afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31(WAFB)

This should help for the main trick or treaters Sunday evening, as temperatures will start around 70 early, then drop to the low 60s by 9 p.m. The name of the game will be the earlier you go, the milder temperatures will be.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31(WAFB)

This upcoming work week will also start with clear, dry, and cool conditions for the nights and mornings, but daytime highs on both Monday and Tuesday will be warmer, in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31(WAFB)

We will have another cold front mid to late next week, yielding our next decent chance of showers at 40% Thursday into Friday morning, then hopefully clearing, and drying out again for the following weekend in November.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31(WAFB)

Take care and stay safe.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Seeley and Sam
6-year-old asked to walk home alone after bus driver missed stop
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

9News Alert at 4 Oct. 29, 2021
9News Alert at 4 weather; Oct. 29, 2021
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Chilly start to Halloween weekend
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Chilly start to Halloween weekend