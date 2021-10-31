Halloween chills early, then warming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yesterday was a beauty of a day to kick off the Halloween weekend with mainly clear skies and light winds. Today we’re starting out cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a few areas of light fog.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, October 31 (WAFB)

Halloween Sunday looks to be another great weather day with abundant sunshine, this time with warmer afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

This should help for the main trick or treaters Sunday evening, as temperatures will start around 70 early, then drop to the low 60s by 9 p.m. The name of the game will be the earlier you go, the milder temperatures will be.

This upcoming work week will also start with clear, dry, and cool conditions for the nights and mornings, but daytime highs on both Monday and Tuesday will be warmer, in the upper 70s.

We will have another cold front mid to late next week, yielding our next decent chance of showers at 40% Thursday into Friday morning, then hopefully clearing, and drying out again for the following weekend in November.

Take care and stay safe.

