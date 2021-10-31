EBR supt., other education leaders tour Miami school district

MIAMI (WAFB) - Leaders from the East Baton Rouge Parish School System are in Miami-Dade County to tour its school district to get some inspiration on improving facilities and programs closer to home.

EBR Schools Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse, who is fairly new on the job, along with some members of his staff, a few elected officials, and even members of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber, will be meeting with the higher-ups and educators with Miami-Dade public schools to get an idea of the curriculum, facilities, performing arts programs, and magnet schools.

The group will even be visiting some of the schools in the district to sort of see the ins and outs of how they operate on a daily basis.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools is the fourth-largest school district in the entire country with 334,000 students and has been an A-rated school district for two consecutive years.

