Driver dies after getting ejected from truck that hit tree in East Feliciana Parish

CLINTON, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead after the truck he was driving veered off a highway and hit a tree early Sunday, Oct. 31, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers identified the driver as Ke’Tori Matthews, 26, of Clinton. They added he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tpr. Taylor Scrantz with LSP Troop A said the crash happened on LA 961 north of LA 10 near Clinton in East Feliciana Parish just before 5 a.m.

He added the investigation so far shows Matthews was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado that went off the road and hit a tree. He also said investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the truck to leave the highway. Matthews was not wearing a seat belt and got thrown out of the truck, according to Scrantz.

As with all deadly crashes on Louisiana highways, a sample of his blood was collected and sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis, investigators said.

