Creating a safe Halloween for trick or treaters with allergies

Not all kids can have candy but there are ways for them to enjoy the Halloween fun.
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re handing out candy for Halloween, there’s a way you can make sure kids with food allergies are included in the fun.

Food Allergy Research Education’s Teal Pumpkin Project is helping kids with allergies.

Halloween candy often has some of the most common allergies and one in 13 kids has an allergy.

So, having non-edible treats like glow sticks, pencils, and small toys can help those kids be included.

Parents should also always check their kid’s candy. And be careful of fun-sized candy because ingredients aren’t always listed on the packaging.

“Put a teal pumpkin outside your house; it signifies to trick or treaters that you’re offering non-edible treats like bubbles, stencils, crayons,” said Tiffany Leon with FARE. “I’m offering playing cards this year, so no matter what the trick or treater can walk away from your home with a treat.”

“Unfortunately, for kids with the most common food allergens, Halloween candy is something that’s been something that they can’t enjoy, and so, this way the holiday is safer and inclusive,” added Leon.

If you are going to offer a non-edible treat, you can register your home on the Teal Pumpkin Project website.

You can also find other homes in neighborhoods near yours that are offering non-food treats.

