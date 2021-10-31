2 people shot in 2 separate shootings Sunday morning, deputies investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At least 2 people were shot in 2 separate incidents on Halloween morning in Baton Rouge, according to a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:09 a.m., deputies responded to a reported shooting in the 7100 block of Siegen Lane. Authorities say two people allegedly got out of their cars and began shooting at each other.

One man suffered from a gunshot wound to the foot and is expected to survive.

In a separate incident around 1:11 a.m., deputies say they responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 5400 block of Essen Lane on Oct. 31.

According to authorities, two men got into an argument inside an apartment when one of the men pulled out a gun and shot the other man.

The victim is expected to survive.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

