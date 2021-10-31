11-year-old killed in crash on Joor Rd., LSP investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating after an 11-year-old died in a car crash on Joor Road Saturday night.

According to LSP, Julian Jones, 11, died in the single vehicle crash that happened just after 10:00 p.m. Oct. 30.

The crash occurred as Derick Jones, 18, and his two passengers were traveling north on Joor Road, not far from Prescott Road in a 2006 Honda Pilot.

For reasons still under investigation, the Honda exited the roadway and ran into a canal bordering the road.

Authorities report Julian Jones sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash and was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Derick Jones was not injured during the crash. The additional passenger sustained moderate injuries in the crash, and was also taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.