Scotlandville’s Levi Lewis sets new Ragin Cajuns TD record

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis, who played his prep ball at Scotlandville High, has become the all-time leader in touchdown passes for the Ragin Cajuns.

Lewis now has 65 TD tosses, passing Jake Delhomme’s record of 64, which had stood for 25 years.

The record-breaking score came in a 45-0 homecoming win for the Cajuns (7-1, 5-0 Sun Belt) over Texas State (2-6, 1-3 Sun Belt) on Saturday, Oct. 30.

Lewis was 22-of-32 for 228 yards and three touchdowns in the game.

He won the 2016 Warrick Dunn Award for Sportsline Player of the Year.

