Police offer ways to enjoy Halloween while staying safe

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Going out on Halloween may sound like fun but it’s important to remember how to stay safe.

It’s all about the tricks and treats this Halloween. Many folks in the Capital Region will be going out for some spooky festivities, but even while having a good time, it’s important to stay safe when drivers are on the road.

“Well, the first thing is when you think of Halloween, you think of children,” said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with the Baton Rouge Police Department. “Children are going to be on the street, on the sidewalk, crossing the streets, so what we want to remind motorists is to slow down. Put the phones away, any electronic devices away.”

BRPD said distracted driving is why most accidents happen. It’s why everyone needs to remember on Halloween to be aware of their surroundings, whether folks are behind the wheel or walking around.

“We are going to be out through the city, as we usually are, with the reminder of it is Halloween. So, you are going to have more pedestrian traffic on the neighborhood roadways. So, we just want to remind not only motorists but the pedestrians and the children to just take your time,” added Coppola.

BRPD also said it’s important for people who are drinking to remember to not get behind the wheel. According to LSU’s Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation, 60% of crash fatalities that happened during last year’s Halloween involved alcohol.

The group, Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD), is urging everyone drinking on Halloween night to be smart and think twice.

“You can call an Uber, have an Uber come pick you up, pick up your car the next day; public transportation,” said Sunny House, program manager for MADD. “Carry enough money on yourself that you won’t drink on or use to become impaired and call a tow truck to get you and yourself home.”

Regardless of what you are doing on Halloween night, it’s best to have a plan that will guarantee your safety and those around you.

