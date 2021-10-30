Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Police offer ways to enjoy Halloween while staying safe

Police encourage people to avoid distractions, such as texting, while driving on Halloween.
Police encourage people to avoid distractions, such as texting, while driving on Halloween.(WAFB)
By Breanne Bizette
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Going out on Halloween may sound like fun but it’s important to remember how to stay safe.

It’s all about the tricks and treats this Halloween. Many folks in the Capital Region will be going out for some spooky festivities, but even while having a good time, it’s important to stay safe when drivers are on the road.

“Well, the first thing is when you think of Halloween, you think of children,” said Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with the Baton Rouge Police Department. “Children are going to be on the street, on the sidewalk, crossing the streets, so what we want to remind motorists is to slow down. Put the phones away, any electronic devices away.”

BRPD said distracted driving is why most accidents happen. It’s why everyone needs to remember on Halloween to be aware of their surroundings, whether folks are behind the wheel or walking around.

“We are going to be out through the city, as we usually are, with the reminder of it is Halloween. So, you are going to have more pedestrian traffic on the neighborhood roadways. So, we just want to remind not only motorists but the pedestrians and the children to just take your time,” added Coppola.

BRPD also said it’s important for people who are drinking to remember to not get behind the wheel. According to LSU’s Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation, 60% of crash fatalities that happened during last year’s Halloween involved alcohol.

The group, Mother Against Drunk Driving (MADD), is urging everyone drinking on Halloween night to be smart and think twice.

“You can call an Uber, have an Uber come pick you up, pick up your car the next day; public transportation,” said Sunny House, program manager for MADD. “Carry enough money on yourself that you won’t drink on or use to become impaired and call a tow truck to get you and yourself home.”

Regardless of what you are doing on Halloween night, it’s best to have a plan that will guarantee your safety and those around you.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

THE INVESTIGATORS: More than a dozen deficiencies identified at daycare after toddler attacked...
THE INVESTIGATORS: More than a dozen deficiencies identified at daycare after toddler attacked by fe
Documents pointing out deficiencies at Scholarly Education of Precious Tots daycare in Baker, La.
THE INVESTIGATORS: More than a dozen deficiencies identified at daycare after toddler attacked by fellow student
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) announced on Thursday, Sept. 2 they are...
Nearly 1,000 nursing home workers cut after deadly Hurricane Ida evacuation
1K workers jobless after deadly Hurricane Ida
1K workers jobless after deadly Hurricane Ida nursing home evacuation