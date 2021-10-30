Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

PETA wants MLB to rename the ‘bullpen’ to ‘arm barn’

PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."
PETA wants MLB to change the name of "bullpen" to "arm barn."(CNN Newsource)
By WXIA Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WXIA) - Certain terminology has been challenged over the last year and now People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is pointing out a concern within baseball.

It says there is a connection to the mistreatment of cows and bulls.

The animal rights organization released a statement that said the term, which indicates where relief pitchers warm up, references the holding area where “terrified bulls are kept before slaughter” and it should be removed from the baseball language.

The alternative suggested was “arm barn,” which it thinks is more “modern” and “animal-friendly.”

Peta even changed its name on Twitter to “arm barn.”

The term “bullpen” has been associated with baseball for at least a century.

Copyright 2021 WXIA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Live After 5
Live After 5
Halloween trick-or-treating dates and times
Halloween trick-or-treating dates and times
FDA authorizes low dose of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11
FDA authorizes low dose of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11
Ocshner vaccine mandate for employees
Ocshner vaccine mandate for employees
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns.
Dole recalls salad mixes over listeria concerns