Ochsner moves forward with employee COVID vaccine requirement outside north La.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ochsner released a statement on Saturday, Oct. 30, that it is moving forward with its vaccination requirement for employees at facilities not affected by an appellate court decision and the consequences for those who have not received the vaccine.
“Our employee vaccination policy timeline will continue as planned at all other Ochsner Health facilities,” the statement read in part. “Similar to other health systems that have implemented a vaccine requirement, we expect that a small percentage of employees will not be in compliance with our policy by the initial Oct. 29 deadline and will take a leave or be suspended. During the 30-day leave period, we will continue communicating with team members not yet in compliance about the options available to them.”
The company added suspensions for affected employees will begin Monday.
The Second Circuit Court of Appeal in Shreveport ruled on Thursday, Oct. 28, that Ochsner cannot fire or otherwise discipline north Louisiana employees who refuse to get vaccinated. Ochsner said it plans to appeal the ruling to the Louisiana Supreme Court.