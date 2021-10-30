Ask the Expert
FEMA announces new weekend hours for some Disaster Recovery Centers

(Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The following information is from FEMA.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana are adjusting their weekend schedule beginning this weekend. At the centers, survivors of Hurricane Ida can get help with FEMA disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance. All Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open Monday through Friday.

The following center will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Saturday, Oct. 30:

Plaquemines Parish Government Complex

333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd.,

Belle Chasse, LA 70037

The following centers will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays, beginning Sunday, Oct. 31:

Gonzales Mental Health Center

1112 E. Ascension Complex Blvd.

Gonzales, LA 70737

Grand Isle Multiplex

3101 Hwy. 1

Grand Isle, LA 70358

Frazee-Harris Memorial Library (parking lot)

111 Historic Front Street

Garyville, LA 70051

Roland Borne, Sr. Memorial Library (parking lot)

2979 LA-18

Edgard, LA 70049

Convent Community Center

5775 Hwy 44

Convent, LA 70723

