FEMA announces new weekend hours for some Disaster Recovery Centers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Disaster Recovery Centers in Louisiana are adjusting their weekend schedule beginning this weekend. At the centers, survivors of Hurricane Ida can get help with FEMA disaster assistance applications, upload documents and get questions answered about federal disaster assistance. All Disaster Recovery Centers will remain open Monday through Friday.
The following center will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed Saturdays and Sundays, beginning Saturday, Oct. 30:
Plaquemines Parish Government Complex
333 F. Edward Hebert Blvd.,
Belle Chasse, LA 70037
The following centers will be open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed Sundays, beginning Sunday, Oct. 31:
Gonzales Mental Health Center
1112 E. Ascension Complex Blvd.
Gonzales, LA 70737
Grand Isle Multiplex
3101 Hwy. 1
Grand Isle, LA 70358
Frazee-Harris Memorial Library (parking lot)
111 Historic Front Street
Garyville, LA 70051
Roland Borne, Sr. Memorial Library (parking lot)
2979 LA-18
Edgard, LA 70049
Convent Community Center
5775 Hwy 44
Convent, LA 70723
