Chilly start to Halloween weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Chilly weather will prevail over the next several days and nights.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 30 (WAFB)

Saturday, we’ll have much more sunshine, but it will still be an unseasonably cool day with highs struggling just to get to 70 in the afternoon. Expect lows in the upper 40s also for Saturday night into Sunday morning, so it’ll be jacket weather much of the weekend as well.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 30 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 30 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 30 (WAFB)

You probably won’t need the jacket Sunday afternoon as highs will be a bit milder in the mid 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 30 (WAFB)

In the extended forecast we’ll have lots of sun Monday and Tuesday, with the next rain chance coming on Wednesday into Thursday.

Rain chances will be very limited as this ten-day forecast cycle looks mainly dry and cool. In fact, the warmest temperature in the next ten days will be in the upper 70s both Monday and Tuesday.

We’ll have another cold front late next week, again drying us out and cooling us down for that following weekend. Stay warm!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, October 30 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.