Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge dedicates workout for MDA to Donna Britt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a gorgeous morning to exercise outside, and the fact that this workout will greatly benefit children made it even more special.

Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge is participating in a nationwide campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to send children with muscular diseases to a summer camp program called “Be Their Muscle.”

Former WAFB anchor Donna Britt, who had ALS at the time, was a special guest at Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge’s fundraising event back in 2018, so organizers decided to dedicate the workout on Saturday, Oct. 30, to her.

Burn Boot Camp said it raised more than $1,500 for MDA on Saturday but those who would still like to donate to the cause can do so through Thursday, Nov. 4.

To donate, go to the Burn Boot Camp | MDA site and then press the SUPPORT US button.

