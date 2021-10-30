Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge dedicates workout for MDA to Donna Britt

Burn Boot Camp held a special workout event to raise money for MDA.
Burn Boot Camp held a special workout event to raise money for MDA.(Margaret Matchen)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a gorgeous morning to exercise outside, and the fact that this workout will greatly benefit children made it even more special.

Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge is participating in a nationwide campaign to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) to send children with muscular diseases to a summer camp program called “Be Their Muscle.”

Former WAFB anchor Donna Britt, who had ALS at the time, was a special guest at Burn Boot Camp Baton Rouge’s fundraising event back in 2018, so organizers decided to dedicate the workout on Saturday, Oct. 30, to her.

RELATED: Donna Britt attends ‘Be Their Muscle’ MDA fundraiser

Burn Boot Camp said it raised more than $1,500 for MDA on Saturday but those who would still like to donate to the cause can do so through Thursday, Nov. 4.

To donate, go to the Burn Boot Camp | MDA site and then press the SUPPORT US button.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta
Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Kenyon Walker
EBRSO: Man admitted to shooting, killing 19-year-old girlfriend after argument, victim’s identity released

Latest News

Live After 5
Live After 5
Halloween trick-or-treating dates and times
Halloween trick-or-treating dates and times
FDA authorizes low dose of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11
FDA authorizes low dose of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11
Ocshner vaccine mandate for employees
Ocshner vaccine mandate for employees