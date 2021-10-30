Braves take 2-1 Series lead with Game 3 win

Ask the Expert
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth...
Atlanta Braves' Travis d'Arnaud celebrates his home run with Dansby Swanson during the eighth inning in Game 3 of baseball's World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) - Rookie Ian Anderson and the Atlanta bullpen took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning and the Braves blanked the Houston Astros 2-0 to take a two games to one lead in the World Series.

Astros pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz blooped a leadoff single in the eighth to break up the no-hit bid. Left fielder Eddie Rosario appeared to hesitate and the ball fell just in front of his glove.

Austin Riley hit an RBI double in the third off Astros starter Luis Garcia and Travis d’Arnaud homered off Kendall Graveman in the eighth.

Anderson was pulled after five innings and 76 pitches with a no-hitter intact. Relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson kept Houston hitless until Díaz singled off Tyler Matzek.

Braves closer Will Smith worked around a leadoff single in the ninth by Alex Bregman.

Game 4 is Saturday night at Truist Park in Atlanta.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

