Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Your guide to Halloween 2021: Trick-or-treat dates and times for parishes

(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween is back! Here are trick-or-treating days and times for the Capital Region in 2021:
ASCENSION PARISH:

Halloween trick-or-treating hours are Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ASSUMPTION PARISH:

Trick-or-treating hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Trick-or-treat hours for the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

IBERVILLE PARISH:

East and West Bank’s unincorporated areas will hold their trick-or-treat hours on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

LIVINGSTON PARISH:

Trick-or-treat hours will be on Saturday, Oct, 30 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

The City of Denham Springs and the City of Walker differ from the rest of the parish, with trick-or-treat hours spanning 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

POINT COUPEE PARISH:

Trick-or-treating hours for the areas outside of New Roads, Livonia, Fordoche, and Morganza will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

ST. JAMES PARISH:

Trick-or-treat hours are Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

TANGIPAHOA PARISH:

The Tangipahoa Parish Council voted and approved Trick or Treat hours for Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Trick-or-treating hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns

Beat Bama Blood Drive

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

A plane crashed into a truck on the I-12 near Pumpkin Center causing heavy traffic delays.
Plane makes emergency landing on I-12; no injuries
Sarah Staffiere adjusts a face covering on her daughter, Natalie, before school, Thursday, Oct....
Masks no longer required in most public places in NOLA
The Salvation Army would like to thank the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for helping make food...
The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge hosts drive-thru food box giveaway
Where to celebrate Halloween weekend in the Capital Region
Where to celebrate Halloween weekend in the Capital Region