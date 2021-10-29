Your guide to Halloween 2021: Trick-or-treat dates and times for parishes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Halloween is back! Here are trick-or-treating days and times for the Capital Region in 2021:

ASCENSION PARISH:

Halloween trick-or-treating hours are Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

ASSUMPTION PARISH:

Trick-or-treating hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Trick-or-treat hours for the City of Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parish are set for 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

IBERVILLE PARISH:

East and West Bank’s unincorporated areas will hold their trick-or-treat hours on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.

LIVINGSTON PARISH:

Trick-or-treat hours will be on Saturday, Oct, 30 between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. in the unincorporated areas of the parish.

The City of Denham Springs and the City of Walker differ from the rest of the parish, with trick-or-treat hours spanning 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

POINT COUPEE PARISH:

Trick-or-treating hours for the areas outside of New Roads, Livonia, Fordoche, and Morganza will be from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

ST. JAMES PARISH:

Trick-or-treat hours are Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021

TANGIPAHOA PARISH:

The Tangipahoa Parish Council voted and approved Trick or Treat hours for Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH:

Trick-or-treating hours will be on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

