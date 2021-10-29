State worker on paid leave after child porn arrest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman for Louisiana’s Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) says an employee named Matthew Meyers is suspended with pay after being arrested for allegedly distributing child porn.

Meyer’s face 21 counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, court records show.

The DEQ spokesman said Meyers has worked as an environmental scientist since February of 2018.

Other details were not immediately available.

