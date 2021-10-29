Ask the Expert
Sheriff: LA 1 closed near Dow Chemical due to overturned tanker truck

(WBRC)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - LA 1 is closed in both directions to an overturned tanker truck, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB.

Louisiana State Police’s hazmat team is also responding to the incident, the sheriff says.

DOTD officials say northbound traffic is being diverted to River Road. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Sid Richardson, then to Carol Bourgeois, then to LA 118, then to Enterprise Blvd.

It is unclear how long LA 1 will be closed.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

