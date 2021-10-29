Sheriff: LA 1 closed near Dow Chemical due to overturned tanker truck

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - LA 1 is closed in both directions to an overturned tanker truck, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi tells WAFB.

Louisiana State Police’s hazmat team is also responding to the incident, the sheriff says.

DOTD officials say northbound traffic is being diverted to River Road. Southbound traffic is being diverted to Sid Richardson, then to Carol Bourgeois, then to LA 118, then to Enterprise Blvd.

LA 1 South is closed at LA 1148 due to an overturned tractor trailer. Congestion is minimal. Traffic is being diverted to Sid Richardson, then to Carol Bourgeois, then to LA 118, then to Enterprise Blvd. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 29, 2021

LA 1 North is closed at LA 1148 due to an overturned tanker truck. Congestion has reached 1 mile. Traffic is being diverted to River Road. — Baton Rouge Traffic (@BR_Traffic) October 29, 2021

It is unclear how long LA 1 will be closed.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

