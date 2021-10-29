Ask the Expert
The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge hosts drive-thru food box giveaway

The Salvation Army would like to thank the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for helping make food giveaways like this possible.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge is teaming up with the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank to host a drive-thru food box giveaway Friday, October 29 beginning at 10:00 a.m.

250 plus food boxes filled with canned goods, dry goods and assorted drinks will be distributed to individuals and families in need while supplies last.

The Salvation Army is still practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines. To ensure the safety of our community, this food box giveaway will take place in the form of a drive-thru line in the front parking lot located at 7361 Airline Highway.

Organizers are asking individuals to stay in their car and The Salvation Army vaccinated staff will assist with loading food and drinks in vehicles.

