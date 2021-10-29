Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Group with tiki torches at Youngkin campaign event in Charlottesville, Va.; Lincoln Project claims credit

A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in...
A group of people holding Tiki torches as they stand next to Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus in Charlottesville.(WVIR)
By Madison McNamee and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A campaign stop by the Republican candidate for Virginia governor Friday was overshadowed by a group of people holding tiki torches, reminiscent of extremists at a rally at the University of Virginia in 2017 where a person was killed.

WVIR reported the five people, wearing white button-down shirts and khaki pants with unlit torches in hand, stood next to Glenn Youngkin’s campaign bus while he was inside a restaurant. The Lincoln Project, a political action committee of Republicans and ex-GOP members against former President Donald Trump, put out a statement claiming responsibility.

“Today’s demonstration was our way of reminding Virginians what happened in Charlottesville four years ago, the Republican Party’s embrace of those values and Glenn Youngkin’s failure to condemn it,” Lincoln Project said in the statement.

Prior to that announcement, Youngkin told an NBC reporter he believed they were sent by his opponent, Terry McAuliffe.

McAuliffe’s team denied the accusation, saying, “This was not us or anyone affiliated with our campaign.”

“What happened today is disgusting and distasteful and we condemn it in the strongest terms. Those involved should immediately apologize,” McAuliffe campaign manager Chris Bolling said in a statement.

Virginia Democrats Executive Director Andrew Whitley also tweeted a response, saying it did not have any role in this event.

Virginia is set to choose between the candidates for governor in an election Tuesday.

Democratic Del. Sally Hudson, who represents Charlottesville in the General Assembly, condemned Friday’s torch-bearing incident as a “stunt.”

“Charlottesville is not a prop. Our community is still reeling from years of trauma - especially this week. Don’t come back, @ProjectLincoln. Your stunts aren’t welcome here,” she tweeted.

A civil trial opened Monday that will determine whether the neo-Nazis and white supremacists who organized the 2017 demonstrations should be held accountable for the violence.

Tiki torches were used by them when they marched on the college campus Aug. 11, 2017, the day before the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. Jason Kessler, listed as an organizer of the rally in a federal lawsuit, carried a tiki torch while participating in that march.

A counterprotester, Heather Heyer, was killed when someone drove a car into a crowd of people.

Copyright 2021 WVIR via Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

Live After 5
Live After 5
Halloween trick-or-treating dates and times
Halloween trick-or-treating dates and times
FDA authorizes low dose of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11
FDA authorizes low dose of Pfizer vaccine for kids 5-11
Ocshner vaccine mandate for employees
Ocshner vaccine mandate for employees
Glen Oaks Security dads
Glen Oaks Security Dads seek to be father figures in community; need help patrolling school