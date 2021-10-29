Ask the Expert
LSU coaching upheaval doesn’t phase Jacoby Mathews’ recruitment

By Garland Gillen
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Ponchatoula Green Wave sit undefeated on the season, and have Superdome aspirations. One of it’s veterans, Jacoby Mathews, is confident the Wave can make some noise come playoff time.

“I’m really super excited. One, we fought for this since 8th grade. The whole town knew once we got here, we had a big shot at state. We’re really try trying to make ourselves proud, Coach Hank proud, and make the town proud if we pull it out. We’re staying grounded week-by-week. I feel like that is going to take us a long way,” said Jacoby Mathews.

Mathews is no doubt excelling on the defensive side of the ball. But he’s also showing out for the Green Wave on the offensive side as well.

“I’m loving it. Because most of the time I’m used as a decoy, and all my other teammates eat. That makes me proud the most, when my teammates are getting it in. I just love being able to be used everywhere. I just feel like I am a threat,” said Mathews.

Rivals ranks Mathews the No. 1 prospect in the state of Louisiana. The senior safety was committed to LSU, but re-opened his recruitment this summer. The coaching change in Baton Rouge will have no bearing on his future plans.

“Whoever they get coming in might try to recruit me. I just feel like Coach O and LSU, I don’t feel different about either one of them,” said Mathews.

No matter who the coach is at LSU, are they in that number right now?

“Oh yeah, for sure,” said Mathews.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

