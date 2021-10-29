Ask the Expert
L’Auberge Baton Rouge to start sports betting Monday

(WAFB)
By Perry Robinson
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - L’Auberge Casino in Baton Rouge received its sports betting license Friday.

The casino says it will start accepting its first sports bets at 4 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1.

Harrah’s in New Orleans, Boomtown Casino in Harvey, L’Auberge Baton Rouge and Horseshoe Casino in Bossier City were all issued licenses Friday, said Ronnie Johns, chairman of the Louisiana Gaming Control Board told WAFB’s Perry Robinson.

