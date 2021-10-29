Guns found at Istrouma High

The following information comes from EBRSO:

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) School Drug Task Force responded to a report of a gun found in a student’s duffle bag at Istrouma High School today at approximately 12:30 this afternoon.

According to reports, the school administration located the loaded handgun in the bag of a 14-year old 9th grader. The student provided no further information, but the gun was reportedly stolen. No threats were reported.

The 14-year-old male is charged with Illegally Carrying a Firearm On a School property, Firearm Free Zone, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

At approximately 2:25 this afternoon Istrouma High administration received an anonymous tip that another student was in possession of a handgun. The School Resource Officer made contact with the student as he was attempting to leave campus and located the loaded weapon in his backpack. The student also provided no further information, and no threats were reported.

The 17-year- old 11th-grade male was booked into Juvenile Detention for Illegally Carrying of a Firearm On a School property and Firearm Free Zone.

Students with information concerning this incident or similar incidents are encouraged to notify a school administrator, contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5000, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225) 344- STOP or (225) 344-7867. Students can also text “CS225″ plus their message to CRIMES (274637).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.