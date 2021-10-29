The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair has made its big return after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The fair will run from Thursday, October 28 till Sunday, November 7 on 16072 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

There are a variety of events, rides, and food for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Hours of operation:

Monday-Friday 5:00 p.m-10:00 p.m

Saturday and Sunday 12:00 p.m-10:00 p.m

The fair also provides a financial boost to the community with more than $250,000 spent locally each year in the production of the fair. The GBRSF is a major small business effort and it is all done with volunteers.

Each year, an outstanding volunteer student in participating high schools in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes is awarded a $500 scholarship. The scholarships are presented to high school juniors.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here. Or you can purchase them at the gate of the fairgrounds.

