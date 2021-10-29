Ask the Expert
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair returns

By Perry Robinson
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair has made its big return after being canceled last year due to COVID-19.

The fair will run from Thursday, October 28 till Sunday, November 7 on 16072 Airline Highway in Baton Rouge.

There are a variety of events, rides, and food for everyone in the family to enjoy.

Hours of operation:

Monday-Friday 5:00 p.m-10:00 p.m

Saturday and Sunday 12:00 p.m-10:00 p.m

The fair also provides a financial boost to the community with more than $250,000 spent locally each year in the production of the fair. The GBRSF is a major small business effort and it is all done with volunteers.

Each year, an outstanding volunteer student in participating high schools in East Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes is awarded a $500 scholarship. The scholarships are presented to high school juniors.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here. Or you can purchase them at the gate of the fairgrounds.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

