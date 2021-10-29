Family desperately wants answers to who killed their son and why but investigators still don’t have any leads

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - More than two months ago, Edward and Brenda Martin lost their son, Richard Craig Martin, but they still don’t know who killed him or why.

“I cannot believe that anyone would just absolutely kill somebody for no reason or for any reason for that matter,” said Brenda Martin.

The West Feliciana Sheriff’s Office got a call on Saturday, August 14, from a neighbor who spotted an unresponsive man lying near a home. That’s where deputies found Craig Martin dead. He had been hit in the head. After further investigation, the West Feliciana Coroner’s Office ruled it a homicide.

“It’s just hard to lose your child,” said Edward Martin.

Craig Martin’s parents describe their son as a gentle giant, a dog lover, and a person who always wanted to help others. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, along with playing the guitar. They added the fact that someone killed their son is hard to believe.

“It’s just something that we are going to have to live through for the rest of our lives,” explained Edward Martin.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office said it is not giving up. Detectives are still waiting on DNA results from the lab but they are determined to figure out what happened to Craig Martin and bring justice to his family.

“We just want it to be a closure. We want whoever did it to face the consequences,” stated Edward Martin.

Craig Martin left behind two children, a 24-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son. If you know anything about this case, you are urged to reach out to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-784-3136.

