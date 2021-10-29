Experts offer Halloween tips for children with autism

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Around the country, thousands of children are getting ready for Halloween.

At The Emerge Center, kids with autism spectrum disorder have been preparing for weeks.

That means walking down the hallways in their costumes, knocking on classroom doors, and using alternate communication devices.

“This Halloween we’ve been focusing on the words trick or treat and the words thank you,” Madeline Spustek, a speech-language pathologist at Emerge said.

Speech-language pathologists say for children who are non-verbal, tablets, cards, and stickers help them have fun with the rest of the kids.

“Parents with their child on the spectrum just want their child treated as equally as every other kiddo,” speech-language pathologist assistant Kayla Buchart said.

For those handing out treats, the emerge center says it’s important to be patient with every child.

“You might see a kiddo walking around maybe with their head down or covering their ears so that’s indicative that.. you don’t have to talk slower to them but you don’t want to be too loud or be like ‘hey buddy!’ because that might really alarm them,” occupational therapist Jasmine Littles said.

For parents of kids with autism, start getting them ready early.

“So, we take it step by step, we started at the beginning of the month just slowly putting on our costumes maybe with some Halloween music in the background or some videos of other kids putting on costumes and we just started maybe five minutes of tolerating your costume and we’ve worked up to them wearing their costume and walking down the halls,” Bailey Hagan, an occupational therapist said.

Occupational therapists at emerge say remember you may not always notice a kid has autism.

“When it comes to autism and the sensory system being internal, remember that autism is not a physical disability so just because a kiddo is talking to you or they seem to be physically developing just be patient with anyone coming to your door because you never know what’s going on with that family,” Littles said.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.