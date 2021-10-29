Breezy and cool today, nice Halloween weekend ahead
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-low spinning to our north will continue to deliver clouds to the area for much of the day.
Mostly cloudy skies may make it difficult for areas near and north of the interstates to get much above 60° this afternoon. Toss in a healthy northwest breeze and it will be a rather cool day from start to finish.
We’ll stay dry for Live After 5, high school football, or anything else you may have planned tonight, but early evening temperatures will be near 60° falling into the mid 50s by 10 p.m.
The upper-low will finally start pulling to our east on Saturday, allowing sunshine to return to the area. After a morning start in the upper 40s, afternoon highs will rebound into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. It should be a beautiful day for tailgating on the Southern campus, but you might want to have a jacket for the game itself with kickoff temperatures in the mid 60s falling into the 50s during the 2nd half.
It’s hard to imagine a better forecast for Halloween. Bright sunshine will prevail from start to finish, with a morning start in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures in the low 70s at 5 p.m. falling into the low 60s by 8 p.m.
Into next week, it looks like nice weather should continue through at least Tuesday. Things may get a little more unsettled during the second half of the week, but with limited moisture in place, only a few showers are currently forecast. Temperatures look to trend a bit cooler once again late in the week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.