Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Breezy and cool today, nice Halloween weekend ahead

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-low spinning to our north will continue to deliver clouds to the area for much of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29(WAFB)

Mostly cloudy skies may make it difficult for areas near and north of the interstates to get much above 60° this afternoon. Toss in a healthy northwest breeze and it will be a rather cool day from start to finish.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29(WAFB)

We’ll stay dry for Live After 5, high school football, or anything else you may have planned tonight, but early evening temperatures will be near 60° falling into the mid 50s by 10 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29(WAFB)
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29(WAFB)

The upper-low will finally start pulling to our east on Saturday, allowing sunshine to return to the area. After a morning start in the upper 40s, afternoon highs will rebound into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. It should be a beautiful day for tailgating on the Southern campus, but you might want to have a jacket for the game itself with kickoff temperatures in the mid 60s falling into the 50s during the 2nd half.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29(WAFB)

It’s hard to imagine a better forecast for Halloween. Bright sunshine will prevail from start to finish, with a morning start in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures in the low 70s at 5 p.m. falling into the low 60s by 8 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29(WAFB)

Into next week, it looks like nice weather should continue through at least Tuesday. Things may get a little more unsettled during the second half of the week, but with limited moisture in place, only a few showers are currently forecast. Temperatures look to trend a bit cooler once again late in the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities have released new information on the death of 2-year-old Nevaeh Allen.
GRAPHIC: New details released about Nevaeh Allen death
Lanaya Cardwell (left) and Phillip Gardner (right) have been charged with second-degree murder...
Bond set for mother of Baton Rouge toddler Nevaeh Allen in child’s death, stepfather facing charges
Matthew Mire
Suspect wanted in deadly crime spree across several parishes taken into custody
Master Tpr. Adam Gaubert
Investigation continues into shooting spree that left 2 dead, including trooper
Torence Hatch, aka Lil Boosie, was booked into the Fulton County Jail for charges stemming from...
Lil Boosie arrested after chaotic show, fight in Atlanta

Latest News

First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Thursday, Oct. 28
First Alert Weather 9News at 6 Thursday, Oct. 28
Gov. Edwards tours storm damage in Lake Charles, says 'enough is enough'
Gov. Edwards tours storm damage in Lake Charles, says 'enough is enough'
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Oct. 28
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, Oct. 28
weather 10282021 (1).png
Trending breezy and cool to end the week