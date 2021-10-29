Breezy and cool today, nice Halloween weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An upper-low spinning to our north will continue to deliver clouds to the area for much of the day.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29 (WAFB)

Mostly cloudy skies may make it difficult for areas near and north of the interstates to get much above 60° this afternoon. Toss in a healthy northwest breeze and it will be a rather cool day from start to finish.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29 (WAFB)

We’ll stay dry for Live After 5, high school football, or anything else you may have planned tonight, but early evening temperatures will be near 60° falling into the mid 50s by 10 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29 (WAFB)

The upper-low will finally start pulling to our east on Saturday, allowing sunshine to return to the area. After a morning start in the upper 40s, afternoon highs will rebound into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. It should be a beautiful day for tailgating on the Southern campus, but you might want to have a jacket for the game itself with kickoff temperatures in the mid 60s falling into the 50s during the 2nd half.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29 (WAFB)

It’s hard to imagine a better forecast for Halloween. Bright sunshine will prevail from start to finish, with a morning start in the upper 40s and afternoon highs in the mid 70s. Trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures in the low 70s at 5 p.m. falling into the low 60s by 8 p.m.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29 (WAFB)

Into next week, it looks like nice weather should continue through at least Tuesday. Things may get a little more unsettled during the second half of the week, but with limited moisture in place, only a few showers are currently forecast. Temperatures look to trend a bit cooler once again late in the week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, October 29 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.