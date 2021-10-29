Breast cancer survivor celebrates two years cancer free; expecting baby Jan. 2022

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has been spreading awareness and sharing breast cancer stories all month long. But as we wrap up October, we have an update to a story involving a survivor we first brought you in 2019. A Baton Rouge woman found the meaning of life even after her fight.

“Stay as strong as you can because your life is worth fighting for,” said Megan Badon, who is a breast cancer survivor.

We first brought you 32-year-olds Megan Badon’s story in 2019. She was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer days before her wedding.

“It’s not easy,” said Badon. “I’m not going to say it’s easy, but you do come out of it. There is another side of this, and when I was sitting where you are sitting now, I didn’t think that I would ever get to this point, and now it’s just a memory for me. I’m very proud of my journey, and I feel like I’m better because of it.”

Megan said at one point, it was a race to save her life or do the chemotherapy that could hurt her and her husband’s future family plans.

She froze her eggs before treatment to preserve fertility.

After successfully undergoing IVF, she is now pregnant and will have her first baby in January 2022.

“Everything that is happening in life now, I just I feel like two years ago felt so far away so far out of reach and looking back on it now I feel like everything that I’ve gone through has gotten me to this point, and I’m exactly where I want to be,” said Badon.

Dr. Mindy bowie at Woman’s Hospital has been alongside Megan during her entire breast cancer journey.

“We’re super excited about her pregnancy and to let women know that if you have breast cancer, there’s still life afterwards including having a family,” said Dr. Mindy Bowie, Woman’s Hospital Breast Surgical Oncologist.

Megan still sees her doctor every six months, but as of October 29, 2021, she is celebrating a huge milestone...two years cancer-free.

Megan said her experience had taught her that cancer does not care what age you are and that you need to get checked out if something does not feel right.

