4 job fairs happening across the Capital Region Oct. 30-Nov. 4
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For job seekers hopeful to secure employment soon, there are several opportunities to do so happening across the Capital Region between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
- On Saturday, Oct. 30, there will be a free job fair from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on the campus of BRCC inside of the Magnolia Building, located at 201 Community College Drive. There will be over 30 employers, interviews on-site, door prizes and giveaways.
STATEWIDE:
- On Tues., Nov. 2, Winn Dixie is holding a statewide job fair to fill various full-time and part-time positions at 28 stores throughout Louisiana. Store managers will be on-site accepting applications and conducting interviews at each Louisiana store from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Interested candidates are encouraged to APPLY HERE prior to the job fair. Walk-ins are also welcome.
VIRTUAL:
- On Wed., Nov. 3, Healthy Blue is hosting a free, virtual job fair for Louisiana residents with disabilities from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Job seekers with disabilities are encouraged CLICK HERE to register as soon as possible.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH:
- On Wed., Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 4, Walmart Supply Chain will host a hiring event in Robert, La. from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. located at 45346 Parkway Blvd. Interested applicants are invited to attend or they can TEXT 240240 to apply by phone. Applicants can also CLICK HERE to apply for roles.
