3 hurt in single vehicle crash in Baker, 2 ejected

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Two people were ejected from a vehicle in Baker on Thursday, October 28.

According to Chief Carl Dunn with the Baker Police Department, another person crawled out of the vehicle.

The crash happened on Main Street.

According to authorities, the call about the crash came in around 7:45 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found three female victims.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital via helicopter and the other two victims were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

According to Chief Dunn, the crash involved just one vehicle.

There is no information on what caused the vehicle to crash.

This is a developing situation as soon as we learn more we will update the story.

