3 ejected from single vehicle crash in Baker

3 ejected from vehicle in Baker
3 ejected from vehicle in Baker
By Lester Duhé
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Three people were ejected from a vehicle in Baker on Thursday, October 28.

The crash happened on Main Street.

According to authorities, the call about the crash came in around 7:45 p.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene they found three victims ejected from the car.

One of the victims was transported to the hospital via helicopter and the other two victims were transported to the hospital via ambulance.

According to Chief Dunn, the crash involved just one vehicle.

There is no information on what caused the vehicle to crash.

This is a developing situation as soon as we learn more we will update the story.

