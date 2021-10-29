2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9 Scoreboard
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the regular season of Louisiana high school football nears its end, some teams are gearing up for the playoffs while others are playing for pride.
THURSDAY SCORES:
Plaquemine - 32
St. Michael - 18
____________________
Glen Oaks - 0
Madison Prep - 47
____________________
Pine - 7
Amite - 43
____________________
Central Private
Southern Lab
____________________
North Central
Catholic Pointe Coupee
____________________
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.