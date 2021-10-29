2021 Sportsline Friday Nite: Week 9 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the regular season of Louisiana high school football nears its end, some teams are gearing up for the playoffs while others are playing for pride.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Plaquemine - 32

St. Michael - 18

____________________

Glen Oaks - 0

Madison Prep - 47

____________________

Pine - 7

Amite - 43

____________________

Central Private

Southern Lab

____________________

North Central

Catholic Pointe Coupee

____________________

