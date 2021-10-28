Ask the Expert
Windy, cooler, and drier next couple of days

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Big changes are arriving in the wake of a strong cold front that moved through the area late Wednesday.

Windy, cooler, and drier weather will prevail in the wake of the front. A Wind Advisory is posted for the majority of the WAFB viewing area today from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. Sustained winds will run 15-20 mph into the afternoon, but wind gusts could near 40 mph at times. Otherwise, we’ll start the day with plenty of sunshine, but skies will become mostly cloudy by the afternoon, with highs near 70°.

Wind gust forecast
Wind gust forecast(WAFB)
Wind Advisory for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.
Wind Advisory for Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021.(WAFB)

Friday will be another breezy to windy day and temperatures will be even cooler. After a morning start in the low 50s, highs will only reach the mid 60s, with plenty of clouds helping to keep temperatures rather cool. We will stay dry though, which is good news for Live After 5, high school football, or anything else you may have planned for your Friday night.

Weather Outlook for trick or treating
Weather Outlook for trick or treating(WAFB)

Winds will settle down for the weekend and we’ll enjoy plenty of sunshine on both Saturday and Sunday. The morning starts in the upper 40s will give way to highs near 70° on Saturday and in the mid-70s on Sunday. The weather continues to look nearly perfect for Halloween and trick-or-treating.

The extended forecast shows some small rain chances returning during the second half of next week.

First Alert 10 Day Forecast
First Alert 10 Day Forecast(WAFB)

