Trending breezy and cool to end the week

By Jeff Morrow
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Wind might be the biggest weather issue as we close out the work/school week. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph are expected both Thursday and Friday. Wind gusts could be as high as 40 mph in some locations. A Wind Advisory is in place for the local area until this evening. Make sure to secure any loose items including Halloween decorations.

The reason for the breezy winds is a slow moving storm system to our north. This storm system was responsible for Wednesday’s rough weather. We don’t expect anymore rain, but wrap around moisture may cause a sun/cloud mix beginning this afternoon and carrying over through a portion of Friday. This will keep afternoon highs cooler than normal. Expect highs near 70 Thursday with only mid 60°s expected Friday.

weather 10-28-21 (2)
weather 10-28-21 (2)(Jeff Morrow)

All plans and events this weekend look good to go. The weather will cooperate fully with most clear skies and below normal temperatures. If you are out early enough Saturday or Sunday you might even experience temperatures in the upper 40°s. Trick or treaters Saturday or Sunday evening (depending on your local trick or treat schedule) will have nice weather with temperatures falling through the 60°s both nights.

weather 10-28-2021
weather 10-28-2021(Jeff Morrow)

We stay dry through the first half of the next work/school week. A front will approach on Thursday and should move through late Thursday or early Friday. This front is not expected to have the same punch as Wednesday’s front.

weather 10-28-21 (4)
weather 10-28-21 (4)(Jeff Morrow)

In the tropics, an area of low pressure that caused a Nor’easter along the East Coast is moving out into the open Atlantic and could develop subtropical characteristics in the coming days.

